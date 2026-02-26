'Anupamaa' recap: Leela catches Paritosh-Pakhi plotting; Parag faces humiliation
The February 25, 2026 episode of Anupamaa packed in family secrets and big reveals.
Manpreet showed off jewelry Anupama got back from Tina, while Paritosh and Pakhi secretly plotted to grab Hasmukh's property using duplicate keys.
Meanwhile, Parag landed in trouble after being accused of selling lab-grown diamonds as real ones.
Leela snatches keys from Pakhi-Paritosh
Manpreet's confidence soared with her new jewelry, earning praise from Hasmukh and others.
But Tina overheard Anupama and Hasmukh speaking Gujarati and became suspicious.
On another front, Leela caught Paritosh and Pakhi scheming about the property—she snatched their duplicate keys, gave them a piece of her mind (and a flying slipper), then declared everything would go to Anupama after she's gone.
The whole Shah family was stunned.
The Kothari exhibition turns into a nightmare for Parag
At the Kothari exhibition, things got tense when the Aggarwals accused Parag of passing off lab-grown diamonds as genuine even though Anil said he cross-checked everything.
Gautam and Maahi reacted with suspicion; there was a suggestion that one of the five people involved had made a major mistake—Parag appeared shattered while Anil expressed disbelief.