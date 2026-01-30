'Anupamaa' recap: Major betrayal shakes up the Shah family Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

This week on "Anupamaa," things get intense for the Shahs. Anupama is fighting hard to save their home from being auctioned, even as stress takes a toll on her health.

She keeps pushing, talking to lawyers, but everyone says her case is weak without solid paperwork.

Meanwhile, Vasundhara's health gets worse as she blames both Rahi and Anupama for the family's problems.