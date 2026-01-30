'Anupamaa' recap: Major betrayal shakes up the Shah family
This week on "Anupamaa," things get intense for the Shahs. Anupama is fighting hard to save their home from being auctioned, even as stress takes a toll on her health.
She keeps pushing, talking to lawyers, but everyone says her case is weak without solid paperwork.
Meanwhile, Vasundhara's health gets worse as she blames both Rahi and Anupama for the family's problems.
Trust breaks down and hidden schemes surface
Meeta decides to leave the mansion, accepting defeat, while Parag begs her to stay and promises to try to save the house, and Ansh and Prarthana step up to support Parag in this tough time.
Behind the scenes, Rajni obtained signatures fraudulently—Anupama learns the case could turn if Rajni admits the signatures were fraudulent.
Why it matters
A betrayal? That's what hits home in this episode.
The betrayal doesn't just shake up one family—it puts chawl residents at risk of losing their homes, making it a turning point you don't want to miss if you're following "Anupamaa."