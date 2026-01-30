Anurag Basu on Arijit Singh's retirement: "Not surprised at all" Entertainment Jan 30, 2026

Filmmaker Anurag Basu isn't shocked by Arijit Singh's decision to step away from playback singing.

Sharing his thoughts with BBC Hindi, Basu said, "The world was in shock after learning about Arijit Singh's decision, but I was not at all surprised or shocked."

He explained that he's known Singh for years and always felt the singer wanted to explore more than just music.