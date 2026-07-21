Anurag Kashyap slams Delhi Police amid students' protest
What's the story
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has taken a veiled dig at the Delhi Police over their recent clash with protesters. The confrontation occurred during a protest by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) against alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and irregularities. The situation escalated into violence, injuring over 118 police personnel and several protesters. Police justified their actions as a necessary response, while many have condemned it as "police brutality."
Social media post
'Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka...'
Taking to Instagram, Kashyap wrote in Hindi: "Wardi pehenne ke liye aatma ka, aatmiyta ka, sabka sauda karna padta hai. Maloom nahi tha."
He added, "Kya ek police wala hai is desh mein jo khada ho ke bol sake main iss Aadesh ka palan nahin karoonga kyonki ye galat hai."
Protest details
What led to the clash?
Delhi officials alleged that during Monday's protest by CJP in New Delhi, the protesters displayed unruly, aggressive, and violent behavior.
They claimed that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions from the police, they refused to disperse and deliberately violated prohibitory orders.
However, many protesters have alleged this to be untrue, and said that Delhi Police personnel targeted them indiscriminately, leading to several injuries on their side.
Protest continuation
CJP meets Union Health Minister JP Nadda
Separately on Monday, a delegation from the CJP met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to discuss their demands.
CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das said they placed three demands before Nadda, including the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ₹1 crore compensation for families of NEET aspirants "more than 20 of whom have lost their lives."
He added that activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been kept in the Safdarjung hospital, should be "released immediately."