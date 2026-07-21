Anurag Kashyap to discover 'new cinematic language' through MIFFest role
What's the story
Renowned Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is currently serving as the jury president at the Malaysia International Film Festival (MIFFest). Speaking to Variety, he revealed that he is eager to discover "a new cinematic language" during this role. He said, "I'm interested in seeing how younger filmmakers tell stories in ways my generation couldn't."
Changing dynamics
How AI, social media impact storytelling today
Kashyap believes that today's filmmakers are navigating a completely new creative environment.
The advent of AI tools, social media, and an overwhelming amount of information has changed not just the process of filmmaking but also how audiences engage with films.
He emphasized that staying real isn't a choice but a necessity to fully play out reality and engage audiences.
Authenticity
'Staying real isn't a choice'
Kashyap argued that authenticity has never been about visual style.
He believes that local stories resonate with global audiences because they are rooted in their own cultures.
"Staying real isn't a choice," he added. "Whether I'm directing, producing or acting, you have to stay real."
"Only then can you fully play out reality and truly engage your audience."
Industry insights
Similar challenges for filmmakers across Asia
Kashyap noted that filmmakers across Asia face similar challenges despite their different industries.
He mentioned, "South Korea, Japan, China and India all have mature film industries."
"But we're all facing the same problem, audiences have shorter attention spans, and streaming platforms have created endless choices."
Kashyap is also leading a masterclass titled "Unfiltered Realism" at MIFFest.
He added, "I have many questions myself as well."
"I'm hoping to find some answers, have meaningful conversations during the festival."