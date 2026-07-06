'Delupi': Anurag Kashyap to present Bangladeshi drama

Director's support

Kashyap was moved by film's story

Kashyap will be backing Delupi by promoting it to wider audiences as it continues its festival and release journey. He described the story as "very humane" and said it "feels like our own backyard." He added that the film moved him "in ways I can't describe." The film also stars Chiranjeet Biswas, Aditi Roy, Rudra Roy, Md Zakir Hossain, Palash Kumar Ghosh, Prashanta Roy, and Alpona Bairagi.