'Delupi': Anurag Kashyap to present Bangladeshi drama
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has joined hands with the Bangladeshi drama Delupi, which premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) earlier this year. The film will now be released under the Anurag Kashyap Presents banner. Directed, produced, written, and shot by Mohammad Touqir Islam, Delupi is set in a Bangladeshi village dealing with post-flood and political turmoil.
Film's plot
This is what happens in 'Delupi'
The film narrates the story of Partha and Nupur, whose love story becomes a victim of a conspiracy by local political operator Zakir against young activist Mihir. As Mihir contemplates leaving the village in despair, Partha persuades him to stay and lead their fight for a sustainable dam to safeguard their homes. Islam told Variety, "We believe this new collaboration with Anurag Kashyap marks an exciting next chapter in the film's journey."
Director's support
Kashyap was moved by film's story
Kashyap will be backing Delupi by promoting it to wider audiences as it continues its festival and release journey. He described the story as "very humane" and said it "feels like our own backyard." He added that the film moved him "in ways I can't describe." The film also stars Chiranjeet Biswas, Aditi Roy, Rudra Roy, Md Zakir Hossain, Palash Kumar Ghosh, Prashanta Roy, and Alpona Bairagi.
Festival success
'Delupi' premiered at IFFR
This year, three films from Bangladesh, Delupi, Roid, and Master, were selected across different competitive sections at IFFR. This was the first time that so many Bangladeshi films had featured together at the festival. Master went on to win the Big Screen Award.