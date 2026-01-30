Anurag Kashyap to join Chiranjeevi's next film?

Anurag Kashyap joins Chiranjeevi's upcoming film?

By Apoorva Rastogi 01:18 pm Jan 30, 2026

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with director Bobby for his next project, per a report by 123 Telugu. The film will be formally launched in February, with it going on the floors shortly after. Anurag Kashyap is rumored to play a crucial role in this project. This news comes as Chiranjeevi continues to enjoy the success of his recent release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.