Anurag Kashyap to join Chiranjeevi's next film?
What's the story
Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is set to collaborate with director Bobby for his next project, per a report by 123 Telugu. The film will be formally launched in February, with it going on the floors shortly after. Anurag Kashyap is rumored to play a crucial role in this project. This news comes as Chiranjeevi continues to enjoy the success of his recent release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.
Film success
Chiranjeevi's 'Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu' continues to shine
Chiranjeevi's latest release, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu was directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film was released on January 12, and despite mixed reviews from critics, it raked in ₹280 crore worldwide, as per Sacnilk. The story follows a national security officer who works to protect his estranged wife and children while trying to rebuild his relationship with them after six years.
Director's projects
Kashyap's recent projects
Kashyap has been booked and busy recently. In 2025, his film Bandar starring Bobby Deol was an official selection at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). While Kashyap's Kennedy, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023, was finally released in India in December 2025, on Letterbox Video Store.