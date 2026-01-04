Anurag Kashyap praises 'Dhurandhar,' says Aditya Dhar isn't an 'opportunist'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently took to Letterboxd to share his thoughts on the blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar. He praised the filmmaking as "top-notch" but expressed disagreement with certain political dialogues in the film. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar , has been a massive success at the box office .

Political disagreement Kashyap disagreed with 'Dhurandhar's political dialogues Kashyap quoted two dialogues from Dhurandhar that he had a problem with. The first was when Madhavan said, "Ek din aisa ayega jab desh ke baare mein koi sochega..." The second was Ranveer Singh's dialogue at the end of the film: "Yeh naya India hai." Despite these disagreements, he added, "Take those two aside, it's a good film. In fact, a brilliant film that is entirely set in Pakistan."

Director's commendation Kashyap praised Dhar's 'stubbornness' and honesty Kashyap also praised Dhar's honesty. He said, "Agree or disagree with it, the man is honest. Not an opportunist like others." "All his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri Pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be." "I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness." "And Ranveer Singh being my favourite performance. If I, as a filmmaker, have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar."

