Anurag Kashyap praises 'Dhurandhar,' says Aditya Dhar isn't an 'opportunist'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap recently took to Letterboxd to share his thoughts on the blockbuster period spy thriller Dhurandhar. He praised the filmmaking as "top-notch" but expressed disagreement with certain political dialogues in the film. The movie, directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a massive success at the box office.
Kashyap quoted two dialogues from Dhurandhar that he had a problem with. The first was when Madhavan said, "Ek din aisa ayega jab desh ke baare mein koi sochega..." The second was Ranveer Singh's dialogue at the end of the film: "Yeh naya India hai." Despite these disagreements, he added, "Take those two aside, it's a good film. In fact, a brilliant film that is entirely set in Pakistan."
Kashyap also praised Dhar's honesty. He said, "Agree or disagree with it, the man is honest. Not an opportunist like others." "All his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri Pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be." "I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness." "And Ranveer Singh being my favourite performance. If I, as a filmmaker, have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar."
Co-producer's commendation
Hrithik had also praised the movie while questioning its politics
Before Kashyap, actor Hrithik Roshan also praised Dhurandhar on his Instagram Stories last month. He wrote, "I may disagree with the politics of it... Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learned from this one as a student of cinema." The film is co-produced by Dhar and Lokesh Dhar's B62 Studios and Jyoti Deshpande-led Jio Studios. It has become the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India.