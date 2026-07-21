Anurag Kashyap questions Delhi Police after violent NEET protests
Entertainment
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has questioned the Delhi Police's handling of recent protests against alleged NEET exam irregularities.
On Instagram, he wondered if any police officer would ever refuse orders they felt were wrong, sparking a wave of debate online.
The protests turned violent, with viral videos showing police using lathis and tear gas.
CJP demands education minister's resignation
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led the protests, which left about 60 protesters and more than 118 police officers injured.
CJP also met Union Health Minister JP Nadda to demand the education minister's resignation and compensation for families of students who died.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police defended their actions, saying protesters broke rules and attacked officers.