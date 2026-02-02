Anurag Kashyap to play villain in Chiranjeevi's next
Anurag Kashyap is all set to play a key villain role in Chiranjeevi's upcoming film.
Directed by Bobby Kolli, this marks the director's second collaboration with Chiranjeevi and features a villain role written just for Kashyap after his standout performance in Maharaja.
Film starts production in 2026
The film is bringing together some big names—Chiranjeevi and Kashyap are among the confirmed cast.
The film starts production in 2026, and no release date has been confirmed.
For fans of intense hero-villain showdowns, this one promises sparks: Kashyap's knack for layered performances should make his face-off with Chiranjeevi especially exciting.