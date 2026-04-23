Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane-backed 'Dug Dug' set for May release

Film's acclaim

Here's what the executive producers said

Kashyap said he was "blown away" by Dug Dug's storytelling, cinematography, and music. He added it was like a "visual rave" and expressed surprise that the film hadn't been released theatrically. Motwane called it "one of the best debut films" he's seen and lauded its depiction of "society and belief systems." Advani praised the film as an "authentic Indian movie" with a "pragmatic yet humorous take" on a simple story. Bala, meanwhile, praised its "visualization" and lauded Pareek's "splendor."