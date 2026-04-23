Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane-backed 'Dug Dug' set for May release
What's the story
After a successful run at international film festivals, the comedy mystery satire Dug Dug is finally getting a theatrical release in India. The film will be released on May 8 with Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Nikkhil Advani, and Vasan Bala serving as executive producers. The movie is inspired by true events and tells the story of a village where a dead man's motorcycle is believed to grant wishes. It's directed by Ritwik Pareek.
Film's acclaim
Here's what the executive producers said
Kashyap said he was "blown away" by Dug Dug's storytelling, cinematography, and music. He added it was like a "visual rave" and expressed surprise that the film hadn't been released theatrically. Motwane called it "one of the best debut films" he's seen and lauded its depiction of "society and belief systems." Advani praised the film as an "authentic Indian movie" with a "pragmatic yet humorous take" on a simple story. Bala, meanwhile, praised its "visualization" and lauded Pareek's "splendor."
Release details
More about the film and its team
The film is produced by Bottle Rocket Pictures. It will be released in Indian theaters in association with Ranjan Singh's Flip Films. Pareek said Dug Dug is meant to be "experienced in a theater, on the biggest screen possible." The movie stars Altaf Khan, Gaurav Soni, Yogendra Singh, and Durga Lal Saini. It has been screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, among others.