Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' gets new release date, trailer out now Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Anushka Shetty is back! Her new film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is now set to premiere on September 5 after a delay for extra VFX work.

The trailer arrives today (August 6), building buzz for Shetty's first big-screen role since 2020's Nishabdham.