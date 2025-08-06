Next Article
Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' gets new release date, trailer out now
Anushka Shetty is back! Her new film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is now set to premiere on September 5 after a delay for extra VFX work.
The trailer arrives today (August 6), building buzz for Shetty's first big-screen role since 2020's Nishabdham.
'Ghaati' to clash with 2 other films on release day
Ghaati follows Shetty as a tribal woman navigating the world of cannabis trade.
On release day, Ghaati will go head-to-head with Teja Sajja's sci-fi Mirai and Sivakarthikeyan's action drama Madharaasi—so it'll be an exciting weekend at the movies!