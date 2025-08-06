LOADING...

Anushka Shetty's 'Ghaati' gets new release date, trailer out now

Anushka Shetty is back! Her new film Ghaati, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, is now set to premiere on September 5 after a delay for extra VFX work.
The trailer arrives today (August 6), building buzz for Shetty's first big-screen role since 2020's Nishabdham.

'Ghaati' to clash with 2 other films on release day

Ghaati follows Shetty as a tribal woman navigating the world of cannabis trade.
On release day, Ghaati will go head-to-head with Teja Sajja's sci-fi Mirai and Sivakarthikeyan's action drama Madharaasi—so it'll be an exciting weekend at the movies!