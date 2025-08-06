Mukesh Khanna defends SRK's National Award win: 'Stop this nonsense' Entertainment Aug 06, 2025

Mukesh Khanna is standing up for Shah Rukh Khan after some people questioned SRK winning his first National Film Award for Jawan.

Khanna says awards should be about the work, not politics, and points out that SRK has been working hard in the industry for 33 years—so what's wrong if he finally gets recognized?