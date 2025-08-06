Next Article
Mukesh Khanna defends SRK's National Award win: 'Stop this nonsense'
Mukesh Khanna is standing up for Shah Rukh Khan after some people questioned SRK winning his first National Film Award for Jawan.
Khanna says awards should be about the work, not politics, and points out that SRK has been working hard in the industry for 33 years—so what's wrong if he finally gets recognized?
The controversy surrounding the award
The buzz started when actress Urvashi questioned whether South Indian cinema was fairly represented.
Some felt the jury overlooked southern talent.
Still, SRK accepted his award with gratitude and said it motivates him to keep telling meaningful stories.