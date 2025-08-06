Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' gets new release date

<em>The Raja Saab</em> is set for a theatrical-only release on January 9, 2026—no word yet on any digital or OTT plans. This high-budget horror comedy features music by Thaman, with Sanjay Dutt playing Prabhas 's grandfather. It also marks Malavika Mohanan's Telugu debut and stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Ridhi Kumar.

Box office clash on cards

Get ready for some festival drama: <em>The Raja Saab</em> will clash at the box office with Vijay's Jana Nayagan, which drops on the same day.

With both films releasing during Pongal/Sankranthi season, it's shaping up to be an exciting showdown for moviegoers.