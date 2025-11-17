Anuv Jain is going global with his 'Dastakhat World Tour 2026' Entertainment Nov 17, 2025

Anuv Jain just dropped some big news—he's heading out on a world tour next year!

The Dastakhat World Tour kicks off in Delhi on January 16, 2026, and will take him to cities across India, Australia, Europe, the UAE, and Canada.

It's a huge step for Anuv as he brings his music to fans all over the world.