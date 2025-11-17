Anuv Jain is going global with his 'Dastakhat World Tour 2026'
Anuv Jain just dropped some big news—he's heading out on a world tour next year!
The Dastakhat World Tour kicks off in Delhi on January 16, 2026, and will take him to cities across India, Australia, Europe, the UAE, and Canada.
It's a huge step for Anuv as he brings his music to fans all over the world.
Where and when?
The India shows run from January 16 to February 21 in cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata.
Then it's off to Australia (Perth, Sydney, Melbourne) from July 31 to August 9.
Europe gets its turn between September 16 and October 4 with stops in Paris, Berlin, London, Dublin, Amsterdam and more.
How do you get tickets?
If you want in on the action early: HSBC pre-sale for Indian concerts starts November 22 at noon IST until November 24.
General sales open November 24 at 2pm IST.
For international shows, tickets go live November 24 at 10am local time—just keep an eye out since ticket prices haven't been announced yet!