Rasha to star opposite Mahesh Babu's nephew in Telugu debut 

Rasha Thadani, the daughter of actor Raveena Tandon , is set to make her Telugu cinema debut with director Ajay Bhupathi's (Mangalavaaram) upcoming film. The announcement was made on social media by Thadani, who shared the first-look poster of the movie. She expressed her excitement about this new journey and thanked Bhupathi for the opportunity. The film, an intense love story, also stars Mahesh Babu 's nephew, Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni .

Production details Thadani's Telugu debut film is produced by Ashwini Dutt Thadani's Telugu debut film, associated with the hashtag "#AB4," is being presented by Ashwini Dutt and produced by Gemini Kiran under the banner of CK Pictures. The production team shared their excitement about Thadani joining the cast. Bhupathi wrote, "Make way for the Gorgeous & Talented @rashathadani into Telugu Cinema. Stay tuned to witness her magnetic screen presence and performance in #AB4."

Film promotion Thadani will also star in 'Laikey Laikaa' Meanwhile, Thadani and actor Abhay Verma were recently spotted in Delhi filming a promotional song for their upcoming film Laikey Laikaa. The movie, directed by Saurabh Gupta, is scheduled to release next year. The shoot took place at various locations, including Vijay Ghat, IG Colony, Lodhi Road, and Connaught Place.