'Bads of Bollywood': Anya defends Aryan Khan amid ghost-director rumors

Actor Anya Singh, who recently starred in Aryan Khan 's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood , has defended him amid rumors questioning his directorial skills. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said that Khan worked tirelessly on this project and deserved all the praise he has received. "I feel people just want an opportunity to bring another person down," she said while addressing social media claims that Khan may have had a ghost director for the series.

Dedication 'He has worked really hard on this project' Singh further praised Khan's dedication to the project, saying, "He has worked really hard on this project." "From 7 in the morning to 11pm, his energy never dropped." "You never saw him sigh. He was always smiling and so focused." She added that Khan could have easily hired veteran technicians but chose to work with his team of young writers and DOPs (Director of Photography).

Climax secrecy Cast was kept in dark about climax Singh also revealed that the cast was kept in the dark about the show's climax until the day of shooting. "We never read the climax. We were narrated the climax on the day of the shoot." "For months, we didn't know what it was," she said. She added that only three senior cast members, Mona Singh, Bobby Deol, and Manoj Pahwa, knew about it apart from Khan and writers Bilal Siddiqui and Manav Chauhan.