Can 'Apne 2' happen without Dharmendra? Writer opens up

The fate of Apne 2 remains uncertain after the death of legendary actor Dharmendra . While director Anil Sharma initially said they couldn't proceed without him, producer Deepak Mukut later suggested they could still make it as a tribute to the late star. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Neerraj Pathak, the writer of Apne, has shared his thoughts on the matter.

Script details Pathak said, 'We had prepared a script' Pathak said, "We had prepared a script." "But tragically, Dharam ji passed away. Hence, everyone was emotionally disturbed. We still are." "At that time, Anil ji had said from this point of view that he can't think of Apne 2 without Dharam ji." "And Deepak ji also equally loved Dharam ji, so he said that Apne 2 will be like paying our last respect to him."

Future plans Can 'Apne 2' be made without Dharmendra? Pathak further revealed that Dharmendra had a key character in the Apne 2 script, making it impossible to proceed without him. However, he hinted at the possibility of making Apne 2 with a new story. "Apne 2 can be made through a new story. But I am not sure when it would be made because I feel it is too early right now."

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