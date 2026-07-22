'Lock Upp': Why Apoorva Mukhija asked Shreya Kalra to apologize
What's the story
The second season of Lock Upp has recently welcomed new contestants, including content creator and actor Apoorva Mukhija (aka Rebel Kid). Known for her outspoken personality and viral storytime videos, Mukhija didn't waste any time in stirring things up in the house. As soon as she entered, she asked fellow contestant Shreya Kalra to apologize to her. But why? Their rivalry goes way back!
Past feud
The rivalry goes back to 'Squid Game Creator's edition'
Mukhija and Kalra have a history of competing against each other. Last year, they were on the same team in Netflix's Squid Game Creator's edition.
However, their relationship soured after the show when Kalra criticized Mukhija for not performing well.
She said, "I'm very angry with Rebel... She wasn't performing in the tasks; she didn't even want to play the game properly... That really frustrated me."
Criticism
Kalra's exact words about Mukhija
Kalra further accused Mukhija of being arrogant and not contributing to their team's efforts.
She said, "If you've come, then give content; that's your USP. I felt I had always been nice to her. But her vibe was really off."
Another influencer, Uorfi Javed, also mocked Mukhija on her podcast, saying she was only there to find content for storytime.
Response
Mukhija responded to Kalra's comments back then
In response to Kalra's comments, Mukhija took to her Instagram Stories. She said, "Guys, I recently played Squid Game Creator's edition with Netflix... I still think I played really well. And by really well, I mean I talked a lot... but I had a lot of fun."
Despite their past rivalry, Mukhija is now the gang leader of the group that Kalra is in on Lock Upp.
Reality TV
On entering 'Lock Upp,' Mukhija said...
Speaking about entering the show, Mukhija said, "I'm actually really nervous. I had promised myself I'd never do another captive reality show, but here I am. The truth is, I'm completely addicted to Lock Upp."
"I've never really followed reality television apart from the one I was part of... My entire social media feed is Lock Upp. I won't lie, I don't like Shilpa Shinde."
Previously, she participated in The Traitors.