Applegate opened up about how tough things have been: she now needs a wheelchair for doctor visits and still hits long wait times for appointments.

Her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler agreed, saying people assume celebrities get special treatment, but it's just not true.

As Applegate put it, "I couldn't get an appointment with this rheumatologist for a month."

Turns out, when it comes to healthcare, everyone's in the same boat.