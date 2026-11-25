Applegate discusses MS misdiagnosis and testing delays on 'MeSsy' podcast
Christina Applegate got real on the MeSsy podcast about her ongoing health struggles.
Even after being mistakenly told she had multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2021, she's still waiting on tests and facing the same slow medical system as everyone else.
"I can't go to every doctor that there is," she shared, pointing out that fame hasn't made things any easier.
Applegate uses wheelchair, faces same waits
Applegate opened up about how tough things have been: she now needs a wheelchair for doctor visits and still hits long wait times for appointments.
Her co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler agreed, saying people assume celebrities get special treatment, but it's just not true.
As Applegate put it, "I couldn't get an appointment with this rheumatologist for a month."
Turns out, when it comes to healthcare, everyone's in the same boat.