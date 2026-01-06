'Aquaman' director James Wan wants a shot at 'Avatar 4'
James Wan, the filmmaker behind Aquaman and The Conjuring, says he'd "love to take a crack" at directing Avatar 4 if James Cameron ever steps aside.
He shared this with ScreenRant just as Cameron's latest, Avatar: Fire and Ash, soared past $1 billion at the global box office.
What's going on with Cameron and the 'Avatar' series?
Cameron has two more Avatar movies planned but is juggling other projects—including a new Terminator film—so his role in Avatar 4 isn't locked in.
Whether he stays on depends a lot on how Fire and Ash keeps performing.
Lately, Cameron's also been handing off more work to second-unit directors after setting up scenes himself.
Why does Wan make sense for 'Avatar?'
Wan knows how to deliver blockbusters; his Aquaman made over $1.15 billion worldwide.
With some uncertainty about who'll direct the next Avatar, his interest definitely adds an interesting twist for fans of both franchises.