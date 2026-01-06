Rukmini Vasanth's character revealed in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'

Star-studded cast and major release date

"Toxic" brings together big names like Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria, with action scenes handled by Hollywood's JJ Perry alongside Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.

Shot in both Kannada and English, the film's creative team includes Rajeev Ravi (cinematography), Ravi Basrur (music), and Ujwal Kulkarni (editing).

Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, it's all set for a grand premiere on March 19, 2026—lining up perfectly with Eid and Ugadi festivities.