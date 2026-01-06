Rukmini Vasanth's character revealed in 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups'
Rukmini Vasanth has just been announced as Mellisa in "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups," a new film from director Geetu Mohandas, arriving in theaters March 19, 2026.
The first-look poster sets a cool vibe, showing her character with calm authority and a focused expression right in the middle of a hazy party scene from the late 1960s.
Star-studded cast and major release date
"Toxic" brings together big names like Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara, and Tara Sutaria, with action scenes handled by Hollywood's JJ Perry alongside Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Shot in both Kannada and English, the film's creative team includes Rajeev Ravi (cinematography), Ravi Basrur (music), and Ujwal Kulkarni (editing).
Produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash, it's all set for a grand premiere on March 19, 2026—lining up perfectly with Eid and Ugadi festivities.