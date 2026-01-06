'Emily in Paris' renewed for Season 6: What to expect

Netflix has officially renewed its hit series Emily in Paris for a sixth season. The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 6, just weeks after the fifth season's release in December 2025. The streamer shared a video of lead actor Lily Collins blowing out a "6" candle on a croissant, captioned with "Home sweet home EMILY IN PARIS is returning for Season 6."

Success story 'Emily in Paris' Season 5: A global hit The announcement of Emily in Paris's sixth season comes on the heels of its fifth season's impressive performance. Netflix revealed that the latest installment garnered 26.8 million views worldwide within just 11 days of its release. It also debuted at No. 2 on the Global Top 10 English TV list and made it to the top 10 in 91 countries, including 24 countries where it claimed the No. 1 spot, such as France.

Plot twist Season 5 finale left fans on a cliffhanger The fifth season of Emily in Paris ended with a shocking cliffhanger. Emily Cooper (Collins) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) were adrift on a yacht off the shores of Greece. This twist has left fans eagerly awaiting the next season and wondering what will happen next for Emily and her love interests, including Gabriel and her Italian boyfriend, Marcello Muratori. Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), who continues to be Emily's friend and confidante, accepted a marriage proposal.

Character growth Collins expressed satisfaction with Emily's character development In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Collins expressed her satisfaction with the choices made by her character. She said, "I feel like each person Emily's with teaches her so much about what she needs and doesn't need, wants and doesn't want." "I think it's very realistic in our own lives," she added.