'Ramayana': Rahman opens up on 'epic' collaboration with Hans Zimmer

The upcoming movie Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari , has created a massive buzz online. Starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, the two-part film is touted to be one of Indian cinema's biggest and costliest ventures, with a reported budget of nearly ₹4,000 crore! To add to its grandeur, AR Rahman has collaborated with renowned German composer Hans Zimmer on the film's music. In a recent interview, Rahman called their partnership "epic" and declared Ramayana his biggest project yet.

Collaboration insights 'I think it's an epic collaboration' Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, Rahman shared his thoughts on working with Zimmer, a two-time Academy Award winner and five-time Grammy Award winner. He said, "I think it's an epic collaboration. That too...to do a film which is our own, from our country, culture." "Bringing him as almost like an ambassador to the world. His name is going to make many people watch the movie. A certain section is going to watch what has Hans Zimmer done in an Indian movie."

Artistic admiration The composer also spoke about the film's teaser Rahman further added, "He has also worn many hats. He is a true artiste who thinks so differently than other people. He set a standard while inspiring generations." "To work with him is definitely a great honor. One of India's greatest movies." The composer also spoke about his experience watching Ramayana's 3D teaser, calling it "incredible" and unlike anything he's seen in Indian cinema or the world.

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