'Never wished to cause pain': Rahman clarifies communal bias remarks

Acclaimed composer AR Rahman has clarified his recent comments on perceived communal bias in the Hindi film industry. In a video posted on Instagram , he emphasized that India is his "home, inspiration, and teacher." He also expressed regret if his words were misinterpreted. He said, "I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honor, and serve through music."

Musical journey Rahman's journey and commitment to music In his video, Rahman reflected on his musical journey. He mentioned various projects such as nurturing Jhalaa at the WAVES Summit in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and collaborating with Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, among others. He also expressed gratitude for scoring Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana with Hans Zimmer. He added, "I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt."

Industry insights Rahman's earlier remarks on limited opportunities in Bollywood Earlier, during a conversation with BBC Asian Network, Rahman had said that he gets fewer offers in Bollywood. He stated, "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also." "It comes to me as Chinese whispers that they booked you, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. I said 'Oh that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family.'"

