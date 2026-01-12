AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam to share stage for the 1st time in 2026

Mark your calendar for January 17, 2026—AR Rahman, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam, and Shaan are teaming up for Haazri, a one-of-a-kind concert at Mumbai's Jio World Garden. This event is a heartfelt tribute to their mentor, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan.

What's happening? Haazri starts at 7pm and runs for approximately 3 hours, with tickets starting at ₹2,999 on BookMyShow (ages five and up welcome).

Expect a creative blend of Indian classical tunes, Sufi sounds, and Bollywood hits—all brought to life with immersive visuals and surround sound curated by Rahman.

Who else is involved? Khan's sons (Murtuza, Qadir, Rabbani, Hasan) and grandsons (Faiz, Zain) will also perform.

Their presence adds a personal touch as the concert honors Khan's legacy through non-commercial tributes.