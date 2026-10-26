Why AR Rahman broke his no-collab rule for 'Ramayana' 

Rahman, who was offered Ramayana three decades into his career, said he knew he had to do something different for it.

He said, "After the first 10 years, people said, 'Oh, you should do what you did in those first 10 years.' But I can't stay on old glory like Rockstar or Slumdog Millionaire."

"You can't stagnate yourself, you have to be like a flowing river. Now Ramayana has come and these songs are in five different languages."