Why AR Rahman broke his no-collab rule for 'Ramayana'
What's the story
Acclaimed music composer AR Rahman, who has worked on the music for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, spoke about his experience. In an interview with Hindustan Times, he talked about the mixed reactions to the songs and his decision to break his "no collab" rule to work with Hans Zimmer in the upcoming tentpole.
Unique strategy
Rahman on why he took up 'Ramayana'
Rahman, who was offered Ramayana three decades into his career, said he knew he had to do something different for it.
He said, "After the first 10 years, people said, 'Oh, you should do what you did in those first 10 years.' But I can't stay on old glory like Rockstar or Slumdog Millionaire."
"You can't stagnate yourself, you have to be like a flowing river. Now Ramayana has come and these songs are in five different languages."
Collaboration details
On collaborating with Zimmer for 'Ramayana'
Rahman, who usually prefers to work solo, decided to collaborate with Zimmer for Ramayana.
He said, "Usually I prefer solo work because I'm bad at being precious about my work. I'd just say, 'You do everything and I'll watch!'"
"But in this case, him coming onto the project is such a blessing because it changes the narrative."
"If someone in New Zealand or Europe sees Hans Zimmer's name, they will watch...It's a great move by the producer."
Public feedback
On public reaction to 'Ramayana' songs
The composer also spoke about the mixed public reaction to the songs, especially Ravana Tandav. He said he had no energy to check the reactions but was aware of the discourse.
"We do so much work, filtration, ideation, and iteration that there's no energy left to look at feedback!"
"My son keeps telling me, 'This is what they said yesterday, now they're apologizing...' I say fine, I've done my work sincerely and hope people celebrate it."
Film details
More about 'Ramayana' and Rahman's upcoming concerts
The two-part film Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra and directed by Tiwari, features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Part One releases on November 5.
Meanwhile, Rahman will perform at Jio World Garden in Mumbai on November 1 and Backyard Sports Club in Delhi on November 21 as part of his Wonderment Tour.