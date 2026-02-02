AR Rahman's 'Wonderment Tour' to hit Chennai on Valentine's Day

AR Rahman is bringing his global Wonderment Tour to Chennai on February 14, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. After touring the UK, USA, Canada, and UAE, he's set for a show packed with music and visuals.

What to expect from the show Expect a mix of Rahman's Tamil classics, film hits, indie tracks, and international collabs—all brought to life with stunning visuals.

The concert promises an "artistic odyssey" celebrating life and music.

Tickets are available on District by Zomato.

Free metro rail passes for attendees Ticket holders get free Metro Rail passes as part of the event's push for sustainable travel.