Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater have broken up

Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater call it quits after 3 years

By Apoorva Rastogi 10:50 am Jun 09, 202610:50 am

What's the story

Pop star and actor Ariana Grande and actor-singer Ethan Slater have ended their nearly three-year-long relationship, reported Page Six. A source told the outlet that though they broke up several months ago, they have since remained friends and "have nothing but respect and admiration for one another." The couple first met on the set of Wicked. They added Grande is happy and focused on the next chapter with her Eternal Sunshine tour and the release of her upcoming album Petal.