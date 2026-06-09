Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater call it quits after 3 years
What's the story
Pop star and actor Ariana Grande and actor-singer Ethan Slater have ended their nearly three-year-long relationship, reported Page Six. A source told the outlet that though they broke up several months ago, they have since remained friends and "have nothing but respect and admiration for one another." The couple first met on the set of Wicked. They added Grande is happy and focused on the next chapter with her Eternal Sunshine tour and the release of her upcoming album Petal.
Relationship history
Grande, Slater went public with relationship in July 2023
Grande, 32, and Slater, 34, went public with their relationship in July 2023. They were both married when they met: Grande to Dalton Gomez and Slater to Lilly Jay. Despite the initial controversy over their romance, insiders maintained that they didn't start dating until after their respective marriages ended. Later, the couple was spotted on several public outings, including trips to Disney World in Orlando and dinners in New York City.
Career focus
Grande is currently on her 'Eternal Sunshine' tour
Moving past the breakup, Grande is currently focusing on her career. She recently launched her Eternal Sunshine Tour in California, marking her first tour in seven years. The tour will continue this week with two shows in Oakland before heading to Los Angeles. It includes multiple dates across North America and Europe, with performances scheduled in Austin, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and London. The tour is expected to conclude on September 1.