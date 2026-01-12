Ariana Grande's ponytail steals the spotlight at the Golden Globes
Ariana Grande brought back her iconic high ponytail for the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on January 11.
She turned heads in a dramatic black Vivienne Westwood Couture gown, styled by Law Roach, and finished off her look with diamonds and soft glam makeup from her own R.E.M. Beauty line.
Ariana was at the event as a nominee for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good.
A little ponytail history
Grande's signature ponytail has been part of her style since 2012—starting out low and auburn, then getting bolder by 2014 with that high, straight look (plus cat ears).
Reflecting on its journey in a 2018 interview, she said, "The pony has also gone through an evolution, and I'm proud of that," calling it her "new pony."