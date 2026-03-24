Arijit Singh approached 'Bhooth Bangla' team for 'Tu Hi Disda'

The upcoming movie Bhooth Bangla has generated immense buzz with its teaser and songs. The film marks the return of the iconic comedy duo Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after a 14-year hiatus. The makers recently released a romantic track, Tu Hi Disda , featuring Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi. Interestingly, singer Arijit Singh reportedly approached the team to lend his voice for this song.

Singer's involvement 'Given his instinct and passion for the track...' News18 quoted an independent industry source, "Arijit Singh himself reached out to the team at Balaji Motion Pictures and Pritam, expressing a strong desire to lend his voice to the song, Tu Hi Disda." "He felt an instant connection and believed he could add the right depth and soul to it." "Given his instinct and passion for the track, the team was equally thrilled to have him on board."

Song details Song showcases Kumar-Gabbi's chemistry in picturesque locales The track Tu Hi Disda, sung by Singh and Nikhita Gandhi, beautifully showcases the chemistry between Kumar and Gabbi. Set against scenic backdrops of lush greenery, waterfalls, and picturesque mountains, the track exudes a soothing and romantic vibe. The song has been composed by Pritam with lyrics penned by Kumaar. It was released on Tuesday.

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