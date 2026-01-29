Arijit Singh to launch political party after quitting playback career?
What's the story
Renowned singer Arijit Singh has decided to bid adieu to his playback singing career and reportedly venture into politics. According to a report by NDTV, the artist is contemplating launching his own political party and may even contest elections in West Bengal. A source from the Bengali film industry told the portal that Singh might start with grassroots-level elections before officially launching his political party.
Background
Singh's political aspirations and native roots
Singh is originally from Jiaganj, Murshidabad, in West Bengal. The report suggests that the singer is not looking to contest the 2026 Bengal Assembly Elections just yet. As of now, Singh has not made any official announcement regarding his foray into politics. His recent decision to stop taking new assignments as a playback vocalist has left fans shocked and emotional across the country.
Farewell note
Earlier reports suggested Singh quit playback to direct film
Singh took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his fans. He thanked them for their unwavering support over the years and announced that he would no longer be taking new jobs as a playback singer for movies. "I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners," he wrote in his post. Soon after, reports about his directorial ambitions spread, claiming Singh quit playback to direct a jungle adventure film.
Career highlights
Singh's contributions to Bollywood music
Singh has been an integral part of Bollywood music for years, lending his voice to numerous iconic songs. Some of his most memorable tracks include Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. His new releases were Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2, Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, and Maatrubhumi from Battle of Galwan.