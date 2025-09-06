Arijit Singh's London concert: 'Saiyaara' singer surprises fans Entertainment Sep 06, 2025

At his recent London concert, Arijit Singh surprised his fans by performing "Saiyaara," the title track from Mohit Suri's new film.

The song, originally sung by Faheem Abdullah, quickly went viral—fans loved how Arijit made it feel fresh and personal.

Social media was full of praise for his unique spin on the hit.