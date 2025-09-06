Next Article
Arijit Singh's London concert: 'Saiyaara' singer surprises fans
At his recent London concert, Arijit Singh surprised his fans by performing "Saiyaara," the title track from Mohit Suri's new film.
The song, originally sung by Faheem Abdullah, quickly went viral—fans loved how Arijit made it feel fresh and personal.
Social media was full of praise for his unique spin on the hit.
About 'Saiyaara' and 'Dhun'
Released on July 17, 2025, "Saiyaara" is a romantic drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The film's music—including Arijit's contribution of the song "Dhun"—has been a big draw for audiences.
On September 5, the movie celebrated its 50th day in theaters; Panday and Padda marked the moment by visiting Mumbai's Mount Mary Church to thank fans for their support.