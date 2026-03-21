BTS's 'Arirang' sells nearly 4 million copies in 1 day

BTS has made history with their fifth full album, Arirang, selling an astonishing 3.98 million copies on its first day. The achievement was confirmed by Big Hit Music, the HYBE-owned label of the band. This record-breaking debut sets a new standard in K-pop and surpasses BTS's previous first-week sales record of 3.37 million copies, set by Map of the Soul: 7. The overwhelming response is especially significant as it marks the group's first full-group comeback in nearly four years!

Chart-topping success 'Arirang' and 'SWIM' top charts in multiple countries Arirang, which was released on March 20, also topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 88 countries, including Italy, Mexico, and Sweden. Its lead track, SWIM, also topped the iTunes Top Songs charts in 90 countries such as the US, UK, Japan, Germany, and France. In South Korea, SWIM quickly rose to No. 1 on real-time charts like Melon and Bugs within hours of its release. All tracks from Arirang entered Melon's Top 100.

Global impact Music video of 'SWIM' trends globally The music video for SWIM has also made a significant global impact, trending at No. 1 in 70 countries, including the US, UK, Mexico, and France. The video features stunning visuals and high-energy choreography that have resonated with fans worldwide. Arirang delves into BTS's identity and the universal emotions of growth and resilience. The album was produced under the guidance of Bang Si-hyuk.

Advertisement