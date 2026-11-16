Arjun Rampal begins shooting for Hansal Mehta's 'Billionaire'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has started shooting for his upcoming drama series, Billionaire. The actor took to social media to share a video from his car as he headed to the set in London on Monday. In the video, Rampal revealed that he woke up at 5:00am, hit the gym, and then went straight to shoot.
Actor's statement
'Very, very special show': Rampal
In the video, Rampal said, "Hey guys, good morning. Greetings from London. First day of shoot today, day one of Billionaire."
"Very, very special show and something I'm really, really excited about. Woke up at 5:00am, went to the gym, and now heading to shoot."
"So, wish me luck and have a great day. Good morning, good evening, whichever part of the world you're in. Lots of love."
Show details
More about the series 'Billionaire'
Billionaire is being helmed by directors Hansal Mehta and Robby Grewal.
The series has been penned by Anubhav Chopra and Shantanu Sagara.
The show is believed to be loosely inspired by Vijay Mallya's life, chronicling the rise of Viraj Shenoy, a powerful businessman who transitions from a liquor tycoon to an aviation magnate.
Career highlights
Rampal's journey in Bollywood
Rampal made his acting debut with Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat in 2001.
Since then, he has been a part of several notable projects, including Aankhen (2002), Don (2006), Om Shanti Om (2007), Rock On!! (2008), Raajneeti (2010), Housefull (2010), Ra. One (2011), and Rana Naidu (2025).
He recently earned acclaim for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar franchise.