In the video, Rampal said, "Hey guys, good morning. Greetings from London. First day of shoot today, day one of Billionaire."

"Very, very special show and something I'm really, really excited about. Woke up at 5:00am, went to the gym, and now heading to shoot."

"So, wish me luck and have a great day. Good morning, good evening, whichever part of the world you're in. Lots of love."