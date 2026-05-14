'Arjun Naga': Arjun Rampal offered ₹6cr to play antagonist

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal , who recently impressed audiences with his performance in the Dhurandhar series, has reportedly been offered a role in Anil Sharma 's upcoming film, Arjun Naga. A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The makers were looking for a powerful performer for the villain's role." "After considering a few names, they finally decided to approach Arjun Rampal."

Role details 'They are confident that it would be an...' A source told the portal, "Anil Sharma and his team have fleshed out a very mass-appealing role for Arjun." "They are confident that it would be an exciting role in Arjun's filmography, especially after the blockbuster Dhurandhar." "Arjun is also quite impressed with how his character has been shaped and has come on board."

Fee hike Rampal has reportedly hiked his fee An industry insider revealed that Rampal has reportedly increased his fee after the success of Dhurandhar. The actor is said to have been offered ₹6 crore for the role in Arjun Naga. The film will star Utkarsh Sharma as the protagonist, and it is expected to go on floors on Sunday in Mumbai.

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