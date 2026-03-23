'Still processing it': Arjun Rampal 'grateful' for 'Dhurandhar 2' success

Arjun Rampal , who plays Major Iqbal in the Dhurandhar franchise, has expressed his gratitude for the sequel's success. In an interview with India Today, he said, "Thank you. I don't even know what to do. I'm still kind of processing it and just absorbing it." "I think it's a very challenging part, and if it wasn't for Aditya Dhar and our DOP Vikash and Ojas [Gautam], I don't think I would have gotten there."

Teamwork Rampal credits the team for his success Rampal, who has been lauded for his performance in Dhurandhar 2, attributed his success to the collective effort of the film's team. He said, "I'm as good as my directors, I guess." "I think about what Dhurandar has done, and I'm just very grateful that I've been a part of it." The film has received praise from audiences for its scale, performances, and twists.

Transformation Rampal on his physical transformation Rampal's physical transformation for Dhurandhar 2 has also been a talking point. He said, "(It lies) Just in being real and being honest with your character. The way you look is the way you look." "And the way you've got to make a character look, for it to be believable. You know, you've got to go through that." The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Ranveer Singh, and Sara Arjun.

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