Arjun Rampal recalls 26/11 horrors, calls 'Dhurandhar' his 'revenge'

Actor Arjun Rampal recently revealed that his role in Aditya Dhar 's Dhurandhar was a way for him to channel his anger from the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. Speaking at the Hello! Hall of Fame Awards, he shared how his personal experience of the attacks helped him deliver a pivotal scene. "When Aditya Dhar narrated to me the 26/11 scene, I knew I was going to have my revenge, and that's what I did with Dhurandhar."

Personal ordeal Rampal was at the Four Seasons hotel during the attacks Rampal revealed that he was at the Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai on November 26, 2008, when the terror attacks took place. He had gone to pick up friends and was planning to celebrate his birthday at the iconic Taj Hotel, one of the attacked locations. He said, "We were on our way to the Taj Hotel because we were going to go and celebrate my birthday, and 26/11 also happened to be my birthday."

Attack details He witnessed the horrors of 26/11 closely Rampal recounted how he first heard the sound of a bomb near Mahim, which rattled the hotel. "In 10 minutes, our phones were ringing, and everybody said there was some gang war that had broken out in Colaba." "In 20-30 minutes, the whole of Four Seasons (hotel) was cordoned off... And on my birthday, I saw the horrors of 26/11 play out." "In the morning, when I drove back home...I thought I was going to be sick."

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