Arora faces criticism playing Sita in 'Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha'
Entertainment
Anjali Arora, known for her viral Kacha Badam dance reel, is facing criticism for playing Mata Sita in the upcoming film Mahakavya Shri Ramayan Katha.
At the trailer launch, she openly acknowledged the scrutiny, saying, "we have given the public a right to judge us," but promised to give her all to every role.
The film releases September 25, 2026.
Arora urges separate judgment for acting
Arora encouraged viewers to judge her acting separately from her online persona. She shared that while dancing brought her internet fame, thanks to the Kacha Badam video, it's just a hobby and doesn't define her career.
She said, "I am not ashamed of it."
The film will go head-to-head with The Vvaan on release day.