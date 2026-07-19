Around 5,000 Hyderabad students to watch 'Nocturnes' to spark curiosity

Nocturnes has already reached 20,000 students through school-linked workshops since its Traveling Cinema campaign began in late 2025.

In Hyderabad, private school ticket sales will help fund free showings for government schools and rural areas.

The filmmakers also plan to bring these big-screen nature experiences to students in Chennai, Lucknow, and Dehradun soon.

They said they want children to be able to see the film on a big screen.