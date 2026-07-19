Around 5,000 Hyderabad students to watch 'Nocturnes' to spark curiosity
Starting July 20, around 5,000 Hyderabad students will get to watch Nocturnes, a Sundance-winning documentary, at PVR multiplexes.
The screenings are part of a project by filmmakers Anirban Dutta and Anupama Srinivasan, aiming to spark curiosity about moths in Arunachal Pradesh's forests and encourage kids to think about biodiversity and climate change.
'Nocturnes' campaign reached 20,000 students
Nocturnes has already reached 20,000 students through school-linked workshops since its Traveling Cinema campaign began in late 2025.
In Hyderabad, private school ticket sales will help fund free showings for government schools and rural areas.
The filmmakers also plan to bring these big-screen nature experiences to students in Chennai, Lucknow, and Dehradun soon.
They said they want children to be able to see the film on a big screen.