5 'Arrested Development' facts that'll make you rewatch the show

Arrested Development is a cult comedy series that has won hearts over the years. With its witty writing and quirky humor, the show is packed with several hidden gems that only a true fan would know. From behind-the-scenes trivia to character quirks, these little-known facts add dimension to the viewing experience. Here are some shocking facts about Arrested Development that might confuse its most loyal followers.

#1 The Bluth family's real-life inspiration Though Arrested Development was rife with absurdity, the Bluth family was based on real-life events and people. The creators took inspiration from a number of things, including news stories of corporate scandals in America in the early 2000s. And this inspiration helped them nail the dysfunctional yet endearing dynamics of the Bluths. They made them relatable and entertaining for viewers who love satire on wealth and privilege.

#2 Tobias Funke's unique language quirks Tobias Funke, played by David Cross, has a pretty weird way of talking. The character often ends up using malapropisms and double entendres, unintentionally, of course. These linguistic quirks became a signature of his character in Arrested Development. Fans love how these verbal blunders make Tobias funny, but also add layers to his character's relationship with others.

#3 The chicken dance tradition One of the recurring jokes in Arrested Development is the unique version of a dance by each family member. The tradition originated as an impromptu gag but soon turned into a beloved running joke among fans. Not only does each character's interpretation reflect their personality traits, it also gives an insight into their quirks while ensuring consistent comedic relief throughout the series.

#4 Hidden Easter eggs throughout episodes Arrested Development is known for its cleverly disguised Easter eggs dotted throughout episodes. These subtle references often foreshadow future plot points or nod to previous events in the show's universe. Die-hard fans love spotting these details on rewatching episodes, which only makes them appreciate how intricately woven together each storyline is.