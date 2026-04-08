Artists decry CBFC ban of 'The Voice of Hind Rajab'
A wave of Indian and international artists, activists, and academics are speaking out after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) banned The Voice of Hind Rajab, a film about a young girl caught in Gaza's conflict.
The board claims it's to protect Indo-Israeli relations, but many feel this move goes against Article 19 of the Indian Constitution, which promises freedom of speech.
Shah and Pathak Shah oppose censorship
Big names like Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah have signed a statement saying this ban is part of a bigger trend, where stories from Palestine and Israel get silenced in India.
They're concerned it could make other artists think twice before sharing bold or challenging work.
As they put it, they urge the government to uphold its commitment to freedom of expression and resist political pressure.