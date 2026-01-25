'No such thing': Arun Govil dismisses Rahman's communal bias claims

Govil further said, "There are examples of this in our industry. In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing." He added, "Earlier, we've had actors like Dilip Kumar ... Even today Shah Rukh [Khan] , Salman [Khan] , Aamir [Khan] they are all stars if there was communal bias, how would they have become stars."

Controversy

Rahman's remarks and subsequent clarification

Rahman had earlier spoken about a "power shift" in the Hindi film industry, saying that non-creative people now hold decision-making power. "People who are not creative have the power now to decide things, and this might have been a communal thing also, but not in my face." After facing backlash, he released a video message stressing his commitment to India's diverse cultural fabric through music and clarifying that he never intended to hurt sentiments.