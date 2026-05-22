Half-brother slams Prateik for exploiting their father, Raj Babbar
What's the story
Arya Babbar, the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and his first wife Nadira, has accused his half-brother Prateik of exploiting their father's wealth. The accusation comes amid the ongoing estrangement between Prateik and Raj. "It's like when your career is not doing well...then he is your father...When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father...But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect...then he is not."
Family dynamics
Prateik cut ties with Raj and his family
Speaking with Vickey Lalwani, Babbar revealed that their family had been trying to maintain a cordial relationship with Prateik, but were left confused when he suddenly cut ties with them. "We nurture some relationships with a lot of love because they are too delicate, so you care for them a lot," he said. "We didn't understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce with his ex-wife was sorted."
Family estrangement
Babbar still wants the best for Prateik
Babbar expressed disappointment that Prateik, the son of actor Smita Patil, Raj's second wife, doesn't acknowledge Raj as his father. "It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa's son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father," he said. Despite the rift, he added he would still be there for Prateik in case of an emergency.
Family history
Tumultuous relationship between father and son
Prateik, who was born to Raj and Patil in 1986, has had a tumultuous relationship with his father. After Patil's untimely death due to childbirth complications, Raj returned to Nadira and their two children (Babbar has a sister called Juhi). Prateik was raised by his maternal grandparents. The actor has since been through a lot of ups and downs and has not maintained a close relationship with his father. He also rejected his father's surname, becoming Prateik Smita Patil.