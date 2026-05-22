Half-brother slams Prateik for exploiting their father, Raj Babbar

Arya Babbar, the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar and his first wife Nadira, has accused his half-brother Prateik of exploiting their father's wealth. The accusation comes amid the ongoing estrangement between Prateik and Raj. "It's like when your career is not doing well...then he is your father...When you want to live in the house that your father bought for Smita maa, then he is your father...But when you have to acknowledge him and give him respect...then he is not."

Family dynamics Prateik cut ties with Raj and his family Speaking with Vickey Lalwani, Babbar revealed that their family had been trying to maintain a cordial relationship with Prateik, but were left confused when he suddenly cut ties with them. "We nurture some relationships with a lot of love because they are too delicate, so you care for them a lot," he said. "We didn't understand when he suddenly stopped connecting with us as soon as his divorce with his ex-wife was sorted."

Family estrangement Babbar still wants the best for Prateik Babbar expressed disappointment that Prateik, the son of actor Smita Patil, Raj's second wife, doesn't acknowledge Raj as his father. "It is so tragic that the Smita maa, for whom my father left his family, today that Smita maa's son is not ready to acknowledge him as his father," he said. Despite the rift, he added he would still be there for Prateik in case of an emergency.

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