Asha Bhosle on sister Lata's rift rumors: 'Blood is thicker' Entertainment Sep 08, 2025

Asha Bhosle has set the record straight about her relationship with her late sister, Lata Mangeshkar.

Despite years of media buzz about a supposed rift, Asha told Hindustan Times they remained thick throughout, despite rumors of differences.

She admitted some people in the industry tried to stir up trouble by favoring Lata at events, but said warmly, "People did carry tales and try to create trouble, but blood is thicker than water."