Asha Bhosle recorded her last song 3 times
What's the story
In 2023, legendary singer Asha Bhosle recorded her last film song, Ae Meri Zindagi, for Om Ka Hari. The song was released on Tuesday to mark her 93rd birth anniversary. Composed by Rajieve Sarang and penned by Pradeep Sharma Khusro, the track is a lively number. Speaking about Bhosle's recording process, Harish Vyas, the director of Om Ka Hari, said she sang the entire song three times.
Recording experience
'I learned a lot from her dedication'
Vyas added, "The recording engineer suggested that we should cut and paste the song."
"She asked why we should do that when she could sing the entire song."
"And she sang it thrice in its entirety. I learned a lot from her dedication, professionalism, sheer passion, and honesty."
Director's view
Vyas on Bhosle's enthusiasm
Vyas was also impressed by Bhosle's enthusiasm.
He said, "The first point that struck me about her was that, at the age of 90, she had the shararat (naughtiness) of a 19-year-old."
"I had liked the lyrics and the tune a lot, and I mustered the courage to go to her. She loved the song, and she just said, 'I want to do this!'"
First impression
'It feels like a dream'
Sarang said, "My first impression of Ashaji was Raat Akeli Hai from Jewel Thief when I was just 12 years old."
"In that single song, her vocal range went from tenor to soprano."
"That taught me how many dimensions there could be in music, and today it feels like a dream that I could record with her."
Film details
More about 'Om Ka Hari'
The film Om Ka Hari, produced by First Ray Films, is a father-son drama starring Raghubir Yadav, Anshuman Jha, and Soni Razdan.
The movie will hit theaters on September 18.
The music video for Ae Meri Zindagi features Bhosle recording the song in the studio.