'Ashirwad Ka Diya' honors PM Narendra Modi's 25 years

The music video features a diya-lighting theme, built around the theme of lighting a lamp as a symbolic gesture.

Its release lines up with the BJP's call to light diyas across India on September 17.

This is part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which includes blood donation drives, cleanliness initiatives, exhibitions, seminars, and other public outreach programs, with more than 500 locations across the country set to witness diya-lighting activities, highlighting Modi's focus on community service.