'Ashirwad Ka Diya' honors PM Narendra Modi's 25 years
Prime Minister Narendra Modi just turned 76, and to mark the occasion, artist Aman Pant and singer Sneha Shankar released a special track called Ashirwad Ka Diya.
The song looks back on Modi's journey from Gujarat's chief minister in 2001 to leading the country as Prime Minister, celebrating his 25 years in public service.
Music video features diya lighting
The music video features a diya-lighting theme, built around the theme of lighting a lamp as a symbolic gesture.
Its release lines up with the BJP's call to light diyas across India on September 17.
This is part of the month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, which includes blood donation drives, cleanliness initiatives, exhibitions, seminars, and other public outreach programs, with more than 500 locations across the country set to witness diya-lighting activities, highlighting Modi's focus on community service.