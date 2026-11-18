Ashton Kutcher could become billionaire as Anthropic IPO launches today
Ashton Kutcher, known for both his acting and investing, could soon become a billionaire thanks to the upcoming IPO of Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude.
Anthropic is going public today, November 18, 2026, with a massive $1.4 trillion valuation in sight.
Kutcher's firm Sound Ventures put $435 million into Anthropic, and that stake is now estimated to be worth about $7 billion.
Ashton Kutcher still advising Sound Ventures
Kutcher jumped into tech investing back in 2010, backing names like Spotify and Uber before co-founding Sound Ventures.
Even after stepping down as partner this July, he's still advising the firm.
With hits like Airbnb and Bitcoin already under his belt and now Anthropic, Kutcher's net worth (more than $200 million) could be set for a serious boost.