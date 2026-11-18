Ashton Kutcher, known for both his acting and investing, could soon become a billionaire thanks to the upcoming IPO of Anthropic, the AI company behind Claude.

Anthropic is going public today, November 18, 2026, with a massive $1.4 trillion valuation in sight.

Kutcher's firm Sound Ventures put $435 million into Anthropic, and that stake is now estimated to be worth about $7 billion.