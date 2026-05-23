Aamir to star in Ashutosh Gowariker's next? Director opens up

Renowned filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker , who has been busy with acting projects like Kaala Paani and System recently, is reportedly planning his next directorial venture. The film is said to be a biopic on legendary Indian cricketer Lala Amarnath and may feature Aamir Khan in the lead role. However, in an exclusive interview with News18, Gowariker revealed that he hasn't yet finalized the cast for this project.

Casting challenges Gowariker's response to his casting struggle Gowariker stated, "My script is ready, but I haven't been able to cast it. [I'm not getting] the kind of cast that's required for a story and film of that nature." His System co-star Sonakshi Sinha humorously responded by saying, "He's sitting and saying that cast nahi mil raha. Unke baaju mein itne achche actors baithe hai." She also revealed that she was supposed to work with Gowariker on a film that never materialized.

Actor's aspiration Sinha and Gowariker have been wanting to collaborate for long Sinha said, "I had actually met him long back for a film, but it didn't work out for whatever reason. I genuinely don't know why it never got made. I've been wanting to work with him for so long. He's such a fine filmmaker, and I would love to be a part of his films." Responding to this, Gowariker said, "I too want to work with Sonakshi, and we did chat about working together."

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