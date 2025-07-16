Ashutosh Rana advocates unity amid language debate Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Actor Ashutosh Rana has called for unity in Maharashtra, where a new three-language policy is causing protests and worries about Marathi being sidelined.

While promoting his film Heer Express, Rana said language should bring people together, not drive them apart.

He shared, "Bharat vivaad mein vishwas nahi rakhta," highlighting India's tradition of acceptance and urging everyone to choose conversation over conflict.