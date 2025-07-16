Next Article
Ashutosh Rana advocates unity amid language debate
Actor Ashutosh Rana has called for unity in Maharashtra, where a new three-language policy is causing protests and worries about Marathi being sidelined.
While promoting his film Heer Express, Rana said language should bring people together, not drive them apart.
He shared, "Bharat vivaad mein vishwas nahi rakhta," highlighting India's tradition of acceptance and urging everyone to choose conversation over conflict.
Rana will be seen in 'War 2' and 'Alpha'
Amid the debate, Rana is set to appear in War 2 and Alpha.
His new film Heer Express—also starring Divita Juneja and Sanjay Mishra—releases on August 8, right as he's encouraging cultural harmony and understanding.